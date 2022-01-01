New Zealand and Bangladesh would take on each other in the first of the two-match Test series. The match begins at 3:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and can be live-streamed in India using the Amazon Prime Video app. The match would not be available for live telecast in India. Gazi TV is likely to provide live telecast of this game in Bangladesh while for New Zealand, it would be available on SparkSport.

and now that’s a reason to be excited for the new year!🏏#LiveCricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/tFFtoTpgXc — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) December 28, 2021

