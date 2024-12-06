Hosts New Zealand will try to come back into the series when they take on England in the 2nd Test match. The New Zealand vs England 2nd Test starts on Friday, December 06 and will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The NZ vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 has a start time of 03:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Test series. The NZ vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 will be telecast live on the Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD TV channels. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV mobile app and website to watch the New Zealand vs England 2nd Test match online but users will have to pay a subscription fee. Amazon Prime Video will also provide NZ vs ENG live streaming online but a subscription is needed. Harry Brook Emerges As Threat to Joe Root’s Top Spot, Climbs up to Number Two Position on Latest ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings 2024 for Batsmen.

NZ vs ENG 1st Test 2024 Day 1 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The Blackcaps face a daunting battle vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 to keep the series alive! 🏏🔥 #NZvENG 2nd Test ➡ starts tomorrow, 3:30 AM onwards, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺 pic.twitter.com/ZoeblXNXdT — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)