Mumbai Indians will lock horns against ninth-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday, April 17. The MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025 in India, and fans can watch the MI vs SRH live telecast viewing options on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD & HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports Kannada, and Star Sports Telugu TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option for the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match live streaming viewing options on the JioHotstar app and website, but they will need a subscription. MI vs SRH IPL 2025, Mumbai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium.

