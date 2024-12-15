New Zealand and England will resume proceedings on Day 2 of the NZ vs ENG 3rd Test at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on December 15. New Zealand have had a strong first-innings show so far, amassing 315/9 at stumps on Day 1 and they will look to add few more runs before being bowled out on Day 2. The NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 Day 2 is set to start at 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner and the NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 Day 2 live telecast is set to be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For those who are searching for an online viewing option, SonyLIV will provide NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 Day 2 live streaming, but at the cost of a subscription fee. NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024: Tim Southee Goes Level With Chris Gayle; Two Away From 100 Sixes in His Farewell Match.

NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024

The 3rd Test promises an epic showdown ⚔ Can 🇳🇿 salvage pride, or will 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 register a clean sweep? 🏏 🧐#SonySportsNetwork #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/94UPGR7ttp — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 13, 2024

