The New Zealand national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team's first ODI will take place at the McLean Park, Napier on Saturday, March 29. The NZ vs PAK 1st ODI has a scheduled start time of 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The NZ vs PAK 1st ODI 2025 live telecast viewing option will be available on the Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4 and Sony Ten 5 SD/HD channels in India. The live streaming viewing option of the series will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLIV app and website, in exchange for a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide NZ vs PAK 1st ODI live streaming online viewing options in India on its website and mobile app in exchange for a match pass. Tom Latham Ruled Out of NZ vs PAK ODIs 2025, Michael Bracewell Named Captain for Three-Match Series: Report.

NZ vs PAK 1st ODI 2025 Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

T20I Series - 🇳🇿 ODI Series - ❓ Catch the 1st of the 3-match #NZvPAK ODI series, LIVE tomorrow, on the #SonySportsNetwork. 🏏 pic.twitter.com/AgS030a9iI — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) March 28, 2025

