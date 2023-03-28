New Zealand eye a series victory at home as they face each other in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series. Sri Lanka The NZ Vs SL 2nd ODI 2023 will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on March 28 (Tuesday). The match will commence at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The first ODI match saw the hosts, New Zealand, registering a win by a huge margin of 198 runs. There is no option to catch the live broadcast of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI in India on TV. Amazon Prime Video will be live streaming the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ODI series online for fans in India.

NZ vs SL 2nd ODI at Christchurch

Sunny to start in Christchurch ahead of ODI 2 on Tuesday against @OfficialSLC at Hagley Oval. A visit for @HenryNicholls27, Henry Shipley and Blair Tickner to Westburn School to meet some future BLACKCAPS and @WHITE_FERNS. #NZvSL #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/IW5zb4Euv6 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 27, 2023

