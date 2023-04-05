New Zealand will hope to bounce back after losing the first T20I, when they go up against Sri Lanka in the second match of the three-game series, on April 5. The match will be played at the University Oval in Dunedin and it is slated to begin at 6:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for cricket fans in India, the live telecast of this match will not be available in the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, fans can watch live streaming of this match on the Amazon Prime Video app and website. IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Sign Dasun Shanaka As Replacement for Injured Kane Williamson.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

Game day in Dunedin! The 2nd KFC T20I against Sri Lanka is today at University of Otago Oval. Follow play LIVE from 1pm on @sparknzsport 📺 or Rova 📻 LIVE scoring at https://t.co/3YsfR1YBHU or the NZC app 📲#NZvSL #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/lyZbUKKOLw — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) April 4, 2023

