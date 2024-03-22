England women's team would look to double their lead in the T20I series when they lock horns with the New Zealand counterparts in the 2nd T20I on Friday, March 22. The NZ-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I will be played at the Saxton Oval in Nelson, starting at 5:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the NZ-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I 2024 live telecast will not be available. Fans can however watch the NZ-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I 2024 live streaming online on the Amazon Prime Video app and website but with a subscription fee. Ireland Squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Announced, Laura Delany to Lead.

NZ-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I 2024

Touched down in Nelson! 📍 Home for our next two T20s 🙌#EnglandCricket pic.twitter.com/AjqtoMLIGk — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)