Pakistan will face Afghanistan in the 1st T20I of the three-match series on Friday, March 24. The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and start at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the live telecast of this match on their TV sets in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch live streaming of this contest on the FanCode app and website. Babar Azam Goes Unsold in The Hundred 2023 Draft, Netizens React With Funny Memes.

PAK vs AFG 1st T20I Live Streaming

Khan-e-Khaas battle on the cards with @rashidkhan_19 and @76Shadabkhan captaining their teams ⚔️ Who will come out on top? Watch Pakistan Tour of Afghanistan streaming LIVE, only on #FanCode #AFGvPAK2023 @ACBofficials @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/760WiHaMqK — FanCode (@FanCode) March 24, 2023

