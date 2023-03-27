Afghanistan have bagged the series already and for a clean sweep they will face Pakistan in the 3rd T20I. The AFG Vs PAK 3rd T20I 2023 will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on March 27 (Monday). The match will commence at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 9 PM IST. There is no official broadcaster partner of Afghanistan vs Pakistan series in India. So, there is no option to catch the live broadcast of the Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd T20I in India on TV. Fancode app and its website will be live streaming the Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20I series online for fans in India.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Wᴇ ɢᴏ ᴀɢᴀɪɴ ᴛᴏᴅᴀʏ! ⚔️ AfghanAtalan will be looking to extend their winning run against @TheRealPCB as both teams will meet in the third T20I this evening in Sharjah. ⚡ Can we make it 3-0? #AfghanAtalan | #AFGvPAK | #LobaBaRangRawri pic.twitter.com/jDh0YzmST0 — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) March 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)