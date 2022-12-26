After a humiliating 3-0 series loss against England, Pakistan will face New Zealand in the PAK vs NZ first Test, at National Stadium, Karachi. The match will start today, December 26th at 10.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network will telecast the PAK vs NZ 1st Test in India. If you want to watch the live streaming of the game, you can tune into the Sony Liv app and website. MS Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva Wishes ‘Merry Christmas to All’ With a Super Fun Video on Instagram.

Sony Sports Network to Telecast Pakistan vs NZ

🇵🇰 will look to redeem themselves against the Black Caps after failing to register a single win in their series against England 🙌 Watch PAKvNZ 1st Test tomorrow, 10:30 AM onwards, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺#TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/B78V8BCnym — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 25, 2022

