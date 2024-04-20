The Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I was washed out due to heavy rainfall in Rawalpindi. Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the 2nd T20I at the same venue. Although rain is predicted at the game time, the weather is expected to get better as the night progresses. The match is scheduled to start at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on 20th April. Sadly there is no live telecast available in India for the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I Series. But fans can watch Pakistan vs New Zealand live streaming on the FanCode App and Website. PCB to Announce New Pakistan Cricket Team Head Coach By End of April.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Series Live on Fancode

𝑇𝑜𝑢 𝑎𝑎𝑝 𝑏ℎ𝑒𝑒 𝑎𝑎 𝑗𝑎𝑦𝑒𝑛 𝑚𝑎𝑡𝑐ℎ 𝑑𝑒𝑘ℎ𝑛𝑎𝑦, Bank Alfalah presents Jazz Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I Series 2024 🤩 🗓️ 18 April - 27 April 🎟️ Get your tickets now: https://t.co/r1Y5gXqKt8#AaTenuMatchDikhawan | #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/DEteYarlyS — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 15, 2024

