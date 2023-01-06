New Zealand have regained control in the PAK vs NZ 2nd Test at the National Stadium, Karachi. After bundling out Pakistan for 408 in the first innings, the Kiwis got a 41-run lead. The visiting side then added 277 more to their total before declaring and gave Pakistan a target of 319 runs. In reply, the hosts lost two wickets without scoring a single run and are now under huge pressure. Day 5 of PAK vs NZ will be telecasted live in India on Sony Sports Network. If you want to watch the live streaming of the match, you can tune into the Sony Liv app or website. Pakistan ODI Squad vs New Zealand: Haris Sohail, Shan Masood Recalled As PCB Announce Team for Three-Match Series Against Kiwis.

PAK vs NZ Day 5

All to play for on Day 5! Late wickets for Southee and Sodhi set up a big final day of the series in Karachi. 8 wickets needed. @TheRealPCB seeking 319 runs. Scorecard | https://t.co/vssoB8yv7C #PAKvNZ 📷 = PCB pic.twitter.com/YETX58zSf5 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 5, 2023

