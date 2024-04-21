Pakistan won the second game of the five-match series to take a 1-0 lead. Mohammed Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi shined in a low-scoring game against an ‘under-strength’ New Zealand side. Pakistan will be looking to tighten their grip on the series with another win at Rawalpindi. The match is scheduled to start at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on 21st April. Sadly there is no live telecast available in India for the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I Series. But fans can watch Pakistan vs New Zealand live streaming on the FanCode App and Website. Azam Khan Ruled Out of Pakistan vs New Zealand Five-Match T20I Series Due to Calf Injury.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Series Live on Fancode

𝑇𝑜𝑢 𝑎𝑎𝑝 𝑏ℎ𝑒𝑒 𝑎𝑎 𝑗𝑎𝑦𝑒𝑛 𝑚𝑎𝑡𝑐ℎ 𝑑𝑒𝑘ℎ𝑛𝑎𝑦, Bank Alfalah presents Jazz Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I Series 2024 🤩 🗓️ 18 April - 27 April 🎟️ Get your tickets now: https://t.co/r1Y5gXqKt8#AaTenuMatchDikhawan | #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/DEteYarlyS — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 15, 2024

