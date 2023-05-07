Pakistan will be facing New Zealand in the 5th ODI on Sunday, May 7. The game will begin at 4:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at National Stadium, Karachi. Pakistan have won all four games of this ODI series and will be looking to whitewash New Zealand. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Pakistan vs New Zealand series and fans in India can watch the live telecast of this match on Sony Sports Ten 5/HD channels. PTV meanwhile will provide live telecast of this match in Pakistan. Indian fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on the SonyLiv app and website. Fastest to 5000 Runs in ODIs: Babar Azam Breaks Hashim Amla's Record, Achieves Historic Feat During PAK vs NZ 4th ODI.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th ODI 2023 Live on Sony Sports Network

The final match of what's been an enthralling ODI series 🤩 🙌 Will it be a whitewash win for @TheRealPCB or will the @BLACKCAPS fight back? 🏏 ✅#SonySportsNetwork #PAKvsNZ pic.twitter.com/gqmvuqmiiS — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) May 7, 2023

