In the tournament opener of the highly-awaited ICC Champions Trophy 2025, title-holders Pakistan and New Zealand will lock horns on February 19. The PAK vs NZ CT Match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi, and start at 2:30 Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcast partners of ICC CT 2025 are JioStar Network which will provide live telecast viewing options of the PAK vs NZ CT match on Star Sports 2 and Sports18 1 TV Channels in India. Fans can switch to online live streaming viewing options of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on JioHotstar app and website, which will be free of cost. Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About PAK vs NZ CT Cricket Match in Karachi.

PAK vs NZ CT 2025 Live

BEST 🆚 BEST Do-Or-Die Fixtures 🔥 Unmissable Action 😍 The road to glory begins as cricket’s finest battle it out in #ChampionsTrophy 2025! 🤩🏆 📺📱 Start Watching FREE on JioHotstar!#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar 👉 #PAKvNZ | WED, 19th FEB, 1:30 PM on Star Sports & Sports 18! pic.twitter.com/Onzn4YvEad — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 19, 2025

