Pakistan and South Africa take on each other in the warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The PAK vs SA practice match takes placeat the Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2, Abu Dhabi on October 20. The PAK vs SA practice match will begin at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). In Pakistan, the PAK vs SA warm up match will be telecast live on PTV Sports. In India, Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming online.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)