The second final game of the two-match Test series between Sri Lanka and Pakistan kick-started on July 24. Rain washed out the second day of the match. With two days done and dusted, the action will move towards Day 4 of the second Test on Thursday, July 27. The game will get underway at 9:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo. Given Sony Sports is the official broadcast partner of the PAK vs SL Tests in India, the live telecast of this match will be available on Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. However, Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and SonyLIV apps and websites.

PAK vs SL 2nd Test 2023 Live Streaming

Will there be an overnight declaration? Or will Pakistan continue with the bat? Day 4 action will start at 09:45 AM. 🏏#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/YeXxMttjbp — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)