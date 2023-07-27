Pakistan took the stage alongside Sri Lanka in the final game of the Two-match Test series at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. During Sri Lanka's second innings on Day 4 of the second Test, Pakistan bowlers were simply sensational and bowled out the hosts for 188. It was Nauman who took the first seven wickets for the Men in Blue and then Naseem Shah rattled batters with his pace and cleaned up Sri Lanka's lower order. Noman Ali, Abdullah Shafiaque Star As Pakistan Defeat Sri Lanka by an Innings and 222 Runs in SL vs PAK 2nd Test 2023, Complete 2–0 Whitewash Over Hosts

Naseem Shah Cleans Up Sri Lanka's Tail on Day 4 of PAK vs SL 2nd Test

Fast. Furious. Lethal reverse swing from Naseem Shah to wrap up the Sri Lankan tail. Pakistan win the test series 2-0! #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/pMjLIg3A8P — FanCode (@FanCode) July 27, 2023

