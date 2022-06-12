Pakistan are set to face West Indies in the 3rd ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, June 12. The clash will take place at Multan Cricket Stadium, in Multan and will start at 4:30 pm IST(Indian Standard Time). Sony Six/HD will telecast the PAK vs WI 1st ODI in India, while in Pakistan PTV Sports will telecast the fixture. In India SonyLIV app will stream the match online and in Pakistan, fans can watch the match on ARY ZAP mobile app.

See Details:

Series win ✅ Clean sweep on the cards❓🤔 Can @TheRealPCB defend their home turf for one last time this series or will @windiescricket make a comeback tonight? 🤩 #PAKvWI #SirfSonyPeDikhega #SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/oRKJewiOkj — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)