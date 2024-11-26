A shock win in the first ODI, Zimbabwe will meet Pakistan in the second match on November 26. The PAK vs ZIM 2nd ODI 2024 will take place at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo and start at 01:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, in India, fans won't be able to watch live telecast Pakistan vs Zimbabwe on TV. However, can find live viewing options of PAK vs ZIM 2nd ODI 2024 on the FanCode app and website, which will require a pass. Pakistan Name Playing XI For PAK vs ZIM 2nd ODI 2024, Tayyab Tahir and Abrar Ahmed Handed Debuts.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI

Hello, matchday! 😍 Zimbabwe take on Pakistan in the second ODI at Queens Sports Club! The hosts lead the three-match series 1-0. Can they claim an historic series win? 🤔#ZIMvPAK #VisitZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/WkCnUE1MOG — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) November 26, 2024

