After a shock defeat in the first One-Day International (ODI) against Zimbabwe, Pakistan have named their playing XI for PAK vs ZIM 2nd ODI 2024, where Tayyab Tahir and Abrar Ahmed will be making their 50-over debuts, which will be played on November 26. Tahir comes in place of Haseebullah Khan, while Abrar replaces Mohammad Hasnain in the XI from PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI 2024. Pakistan will be eager to win this encounter and deny the hosts a series win. PAK vs ZIM 2nd ODI 2024, Bulawayo Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Match at Queens Sports Club.

Pakistan Announce XI For 2nd ODI

Pakistan's playing XI for the second ODI against Zimbabwe 📝 Tayyab Tahir and Abrar Ahmed will make their ODI debut tomorrow 🏏#ZIMvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/QyhFTVdFUv — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 25, 2024

