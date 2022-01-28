Pakistan would lock horns with Australia in the Super League Quarterfinal 3 in the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 on Friday, January 28. The match would be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua and is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports network would provide live telecast of this match on TV while fans can use the Disney+Hotstar app to live stream the match. Pakistan fans would be able to watch the live telecast of this match on PTV Sports.

2⃣ former champions looking to get their hands on the 🏆 one more time. 🇵🇰 or 🇦🇺 - Who are you backing to take the next step in ICC #U19CWC 2022?#PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/vNoNKpcUl0 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 28, 2022

