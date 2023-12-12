On a high after having beaten arch-rivals India, Pakistan will now look to continue their undefeated run in the U-19 Asia Cup 2023 when they face Afghanistan on December 12. The ICC Academy Oval 1 will host this match that started at 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the Pakistan U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 live telecast will not be available as there is no official broadcast partner of the U-19 Asia Cup. But fans can surely watch PAK U-19 vs AFG U-19 free live streaming on the official YouTube channel of the Asian Cricket Council. Pakistan Wicketkeeper Saad Baig Pulls Off Catch With His Legs During IND vs PAK U-19 Asia Cup 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral!

PAK U-19 vs AFG U-19 Free Live Streaming Online

