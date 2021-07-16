England and Pakistan will face each other in the first T20I of the three-match series at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, The clash will be played on July 16, 2021 (Friday) and has a start time of 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

After being whitewashed by a second-string 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 in the ODIs, will 🇵🇰 bounce back in the shortest format of the game? 🤔 Watch the 1st #ENGvPAK T20I LIVE on #SonyLIV 👉 https://t.co/FvC9vKZ4Yj 📺 pic.twitter.com/eCGEHrRVzN — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) July 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)