Pakistan will face West Indies in the first Test of the two-game series. The game at Sabina Park has a start time of 08;30 pm IST on August 12, 2021 (Thursday) and will be telecasted in Pakistan on PTV Sports. Fans can enjoy live streaming of the PAK vs WI 1st Test on FanCode.

Babar Azam led Pakistan to victory in the T20 series. Can the Windies make a comeback in the 1st Betway Test Series? Catch all the action, live on TenSports. #WIvPAK #TenSports pic.twitter.com/1ohXQaMnWf — TenSports Pakistan (@TenPakistan) August 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)