Islamabad United had a one-sided game against Quetta Gladiators in the eliminator match and won by 39 runs. The team is in great form at the right time of the competition winning five out of the last six matches. Peshawar Zalmi on the other hand comes into this game after a convincing defeat against Multan Sultan by seven wickets in the Qualifier. The exciting match will start at 9:30 PM IST on March 16. Sadly, there is no live telecast available for the PSL 2024 season in India. But Fans can enjoy the Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United live streaming on the FanCode app. Fan Wearing RCB Jersey Spotted Attending Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 Match (See Pic).

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Eliminator 2

PSL Live on FanCode in India

Catch all the HBL PSL 9 action headed your way on your screens 📺🏏 ➡️ Don't miss out, tune in to our worldwide broadcasting partners!#HBLPSL9 I #KhulKeKhel pic.twitter.com/ThtdVhui6s — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 18, 2024

