Punjab Kings will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants in their next match in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Friday, April 28. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. Fans can watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada channels. Meanwhile, JioCinema will provide free live streaming of this game. Litton Das Returns Home for Family Emergency; KKR Wicketkeeper-Batter To Be Unavailable for Remainder of IPL 2023.

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Telecast Details

Can @LucknowIPL bounce back from their narrow defeat & take on @PunjabKingsIPL who are fresh off a solid win? 🔥💯 Tune-in to #PBKSvLSG on #IPLonStar Today | Pre-Show at 6:30 PM & LIVE action at 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network#GameOn #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/PqWc7zibxX — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 28, 2023

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Streaming Details

