Punjab Kings are set to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 27 of IPL 2023 on Friday, April 20. The match will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium and will start at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Gold/HD channels will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the JioCinema app and website for free. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 Live Telecast

HARD RELATE, King!@ImVKohli reveals to @jatinsapru that the hardest part of keeping fit, is eating healthy! 😅 Watch him in action on #PBKSvRCB at #IPLonStar Today | Pre-show at 2:30 PM & LIVE action at 3:30 PM | Star Sports Network#StarsOnStar #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/Vdj0sggwCg — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 20, 2023

