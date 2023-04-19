Rajasthan Royals will be facing Lucknow Super Giants in their next match in IPL 2023 on Wednesday, April 19. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Rajasthan are coming into this game with a three-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants suffered a loss against Punjab Kings. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports Gold/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Kannada channels. They can also watch the free live streaming of this game on the JioCinema app and website.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Streaming Details

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Telecast Details

After two thrilling last over finishes, @rajasthanroyals take on @LucknowIPL as they battle it out for the top spot! ⚔️ Tune-in to #RRvLSG at #IPLonStar Today | Pre-Show at 6:30 PM & LIVE action at 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network#ShorOn #GameOn #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/i1VzSLUko7 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 19, 2023

