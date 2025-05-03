Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to square off against Chennai Super Kings in what promises to be a fascinating showdown in IPL 2025 on Saturday, May 3. The M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025 and fans can watch the RCB vs CSK live telecast on the Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Utsav Movies (Bhojpuri Commentary). Those seeking an online viewing option can watch RCB vs CSK live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after having a subscription. Bengaluru Weather Forecast and Update for May 03: Rain and Thunderstorms Likely; Will RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Clash Be Affected?

RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

An era defined by passion and rivalry. A bond united by brotherhood. This game means more. ❤💛 Up next #IPLonJioStar 👉 #RCBvCSK | SAT, 3rd MAY, 6:30 PM | Star Sports -1, Star Sports-1 Hindi, Star Sports-2, Star Sports-2 Hindi & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/2XPiPF0Gen — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)