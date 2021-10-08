Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals go head to head in match 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on October 08, 2021 (Friday). The game will be live telecast on Star Sports channels with Disney+ Hotstar providing the live streaming.

𝑨𝒂 𝒅𝒆𝒌𝒉𝒆 𝒛𝒂𝒓𝒂... 😏 🔴 or 🔵 - which team's winning #VIVOIPL’s #RCBvDC? ⏳: Today, Broadcast: 6 PM, Match: 7:30 PM 📺: Star Sports 1/1HD/1Hindi/1HD Hindi/Select 1/Select 1HD/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/Ap7EpLNNtN — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 8, 2021

