Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on visiting Gujarat Titans in their first home match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Wednesday, April 2. The RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium and begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports are the official broadcast partner in India of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the RCB vs GT IPL 2025 live telecast viewing options on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada TV channels. Fans looking for an online viewing option of the IPL 2025 RCB vs GT match can switch to the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. Fans in PBKS and RCB Jerseys Engage in Heated Argument and Shoving While Waving to the Camera From the Stands During LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Live

𝘏𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘵. 𝘏𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘪𝘦𝘧𝘥. 𝘏𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘶𝘭𝘦! 👑🔥 3040 runs, 4 tons, and countless memories—Chinnaswamy and Kohli are a love story written in boundaries! 🏏 React ❤ if you believe Kohli will make his homecoming unforgettable with a big knock!#IPLonJioStar 👉 #RCBvGT… pic.twitter.com/i7xA3DGzy4 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 2, 2025

