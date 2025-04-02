A hilarious incident was spotted during the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 match in the stands of the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The broadcaster's camera focused at a bunch of fans wearing Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans and they started waving towards the camera. The RCB fan tried to push his way forward and the PBKS fan lost his balance because of it. He shoved the RCB fan back and the duo engaged in some heated argument. Fans were surprised and the video went viral. Punjab Kings Shares Post Taking Dig At Rishabh Pant's 'Mujhe Ek hi Tension Thi..' Comment, Writes 'Tension to Auction Me Hi Khatam Ho Gayi Thi' Following LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Fans in PBKS and RCB Jersey Engage in Heated Argument

