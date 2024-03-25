Punjab Kings will be visiting Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their second match in IPL 2024 on Monday, March 25. The game will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2024. The KKR vs SRH live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports Network channels. Viacom18 Network possess the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live stream viewing option of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings match. Ex-Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya Receives Casteist Slurs from Unruly Spectators At Narendra Modi Stadium in His First Match As Mumbai Indians Skipper in IPL 2024.

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The bold and brave of #RCB return to the Chinnaswamy for the first time this year 🏟️ Catch #RCBvPBKS LIVE from 6:30 PM only with #IPLonJioCinema 👈#TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/SuTzrPwBtK — JioCinema (@JioCinema) March 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)