Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians are clashing off in the seventh game of Women's Premier League Season 3. RCB-W are the table-toppers with two wins in two games. Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians match in WPL 2025 will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Friday, February 21. The RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Fans in India can watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports channels and Sports18 Khel TV channel. JioHotstar, the new streaming platform, will provide WPL 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website. WPL 2025: Aakash Chopra Says Harmanpreet Kaur’s Role Key to Mumbai Indians Regaining First-Season Glory.

RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Live:

Bengaluru, we're here 📍 👋 The #TATAWPL Bengaluru leg is about to hit full throttle! 🚀🥳 Which clash has you buzzing the most? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/DQX6zh4Xf7 — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 20, 2025

