Rajasthan Royals (RR) is ready to hit the pitch against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2022 on Monday, April 18. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium and is set to start at 7:30 PM IST(Indian Standard Time). Star sports will provide live telecast of the game. Fans can also log into Disney + Hotstar app for the online streaming of this fixture.

Jos "#OrangeCap" Buttler + Andre "The Muscle" Russell = an #EPIC #TATAIPL clash that you just. cannot. miss! 💥💥💥 Catch this battle of the six-hitters tonight at 7:30 PM on the Star Sports Network & Disney+Hotstar!#RRvKKR #YehAbNormalHai pic.twitter.com/AIqtDVaODL — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 18, 2022

