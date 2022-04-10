Rajasthan Royals face Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 on Sunday, April 10. The match would be played at the Wankhede Stadium and is set to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports will provide live telecast of the game. Fans can also log in to the Disney+ Hotstar app for watching live streaming of this fixture.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)