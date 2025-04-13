Looking to get back to winning ways in IPL 2025, Rajasthan Royals will face off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their first match at Jaipur on Sunday, April 13. The RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, and commence at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025 in India, and fans can watch the RR vs RCB live telecast viewing options on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD & HD, Star Sports 2 Tamil, Star Sports 2 Kannada, and Star Sports 2 Telugu TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option for the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but they will need a subscription. IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans' Star Glenn Phillips Ruled Out of Remainder of Season Due to Groin Injury.

RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Live

The Royal Rivalry of #IPLRivalryWeek is here, and Sidhu ji expects one of these 2 sides to unleash some serious firepower on the field! 🏏💥 Which is that side? Watch to find out, and tell us who you're rooting for! ✍👇#IPLonJioStar 👉 #RRvRCB | SUN 13 APR, 2:30 PM on Star… pic.twitter.com/7BYSqmrkK8 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)