South Africa National Cricket Team is all set to battle against the Pakistan National Cricket Team and this time it will be the red-ball format. South Africa vs Pakistan One-Off Test 2024 is all set to be played from December 26 at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion, Gauteng, South Africa with a scheduled start time of 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of the SA vs PAK Boxing Day Test 2024 will be available on Sports18 1 SD/HD TV channels. For the live streaming viewing option, fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to watch SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024. South Africa Eyes ICC World Test Championship 2023–25 Cycle Final Spot During Two-Match Test Series Against Pakistan at Home.

Pakistan Playing XI for SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024

🚨 Pakistan's playing XI for the first Test against South Africa in Centurion 🇵🇰#SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/8BdXEPAMfh— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)