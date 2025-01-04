The Pakistan national cricket Team will be in action against the South Africa national cricket team in the 2nd Test of the series. Proteas have a 1-0 lead in the series. The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2024-25 will be played at Newlands in Cape Town on Saturday, January 4. The SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2025 will start at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 Network holds the broadcast rights to the Pakistan tour of South Africa 2024-25 in India. The SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 live telecast is available on Sports18 1 SD/HD TV channels. With JioCinema being the official OTT platform of Viacom18 fans in India can watch the SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free. SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024-25: Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma Tons Help South Africa Dominate Day 1 Against Visitors.

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2024-25 Live

⚪️🟢 The New Years Test is here! We take on Pakistan in the second of 2 Tests at WSB Newlands today. Catch us live on SuperSport Cricket (212) and SABC 📺 Match tickets are available here: https://t.co/0oEKZr9Xik pic.twitter.com/zddSPWNnYq — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) January 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)