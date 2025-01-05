The South Africa national cricket team has a 1-0 lead in the Test series against the Pakistan national cricket team and with a strong batting performance till now, they will look to close the series with another win. The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2024-25 day 3 will be played at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday, January 5. The SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2025 will start at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 Network holds the broadcast rights to the Pakistan tour of South Africa 2024-25 in India. The SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 live telecast is available on Sports18 1 SD/HD TV channels. With JioCinema being the official OTT platform of Viacom18 fans in India can watch the SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free. SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024-25: Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma Tons Help South Africa Dominate Day 1 Against Visitors.

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2024-25 Live

⚪️🟢 Day 2 comes to a close with Pakistan on 64-3 and they trail by 551 runs. Kagiso Rabada got the breakthrough in the first over and struck on either side of a Marco Jansen wicket. We pick it up tomorrow at 10:30.#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/B17ya9ZGjn — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) January 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)