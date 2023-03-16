With the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 looming near the corner, South Africa and West Indies get ready to prepare themselves for the upcoming big assignment. Having already won the Test series, South Africa will look to do a little bit of fine-tuning to their side before the World Cup in India gets underway. On the other hand, a new-looking West Indies side aim to establish their authority in the 50-over format. Despite being a dead rubber series, the upcoming ODI series will help both the units find their right balance before the world cup. The SA vs WI 1st ODI 2023 live telecast won't be available on TV in India. However, fans can watch SA vs WI live streaming online on FanCode mobile app and website. Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah Involved in Heated Exchange During Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023 Qualifier Match (Watch Video).

Streaming LIVE on FanCode in India!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)