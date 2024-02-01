The 1st match of the ACC Men's Challenger Cup 2024 will be played between Saudi Arabia and Cambodia. The game is scheduled to be hosted at Terdthai Cricket Ground in Thailand. Unfortunately for Indian fans, the ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2024 has no broadcasters in India. But fans can still watch the live streaming of the match on ACC's official YouTube channel and also on the FanCode app and website. Ellyse Perry Wins Women’s ODI and T20I Player of the Year Title at Australian Cricket Awards 2024.

Where to Watch Saudi Arabia National Cricket Team vs Cambodia National Cricket Team

Get ready for an electrifying showdown as Saudi Arabia lock horns with Cambodia, while Indonesia faces Bhutan in tomorrow's #ACCMensChallengerCup ! Watch live Saudi Arabia vs Cambodia at: https://t.co/eHUvOvmUA2 Watch live Indonesia vs Bhutan at: https://t.co/7ELoyAurNd pic.twitter.com/sHYKORV1lj — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) January 31, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)