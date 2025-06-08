The Scotland national cricket team are hosting the Nepal national cricket team in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match number 77. The SCO vs NEP ICC CWC League 2 match will be played at Forthill Cricket Ground in Dundee, Scotland, from 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, June 8. Sadly, due to the absence of an official broadcaster, the Scotland vs Nepal ODI match live telecast viewing option will not be available in India. But fans can tune into the FanCode app and website for the Scotland vs Nepal match live streaming viewing options. However, one needs to buy a match pass worth 19 INR to watch the match in FanCode. Scotland have won the toss and elected to bat first. Nepal Beats Scotland by One Wicket in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Match; Karan KC and Kushal Bhurtel's Brilliant Half-Centuries Help NEP Register Thrilling Victory.

Scotland vs Nepal ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27

Aiming for back-to-back wins 👊 🎟️ Tickets will be available to purchase on the gate from 10am! pic.twitter.com/Er6TA6TfXu — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) June 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)