After clinching the Test series 2-0, Australia will look to get in ODI mode and take on hosts Sri Lanka in a two-match one-day international series starting February 12. The SL vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 will be played at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, and start at 10:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network are the holder of the telecast right of SL vs AUS 2025 and will provide live viewing options on Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels in India. Fans can switch to have multiple online viewing options for SL vs AUS 1st ODI 2025, with SonyLIV App and FanCode providing streaming on their apps and websites for a nominal cost. Sri Lanka Announce 16-Member Squad For ODI Series Against Australia: Charith Asalanka to Lead, Mohamed Shiraz, Janith Liyanage, Nishan Madushka Included.

SL vs AUS 1st ODI 2025

The 2-match Servo Cup Sri Lanka Vs Australia ODI Series Co Powered by Maggie Papare Blast kicks off tomorrow! ⚡🏏 Can 🇱🇰 turn the tables on 🇦🇺 and settle the score after their Test series defeat? 💭 #SonySportsNetwork #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/5S0fl5NiZF — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) February 11, 2025

