Day 3 witnessed Australia stretch their command over the Test, but rains played spoilsport for the most part, both teams will hope for some action when Day 4 resumes. The SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 is being held at Galle Stadium and starts at 10:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Official broadcasters for SL vs AUS 2025 are Sony Sports Network and will provide live telecast viewing options on Sony Sports 5 TV channels. Fans can switch to Sony Liv or FanCode to catch live streaming viewing options for the SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 and find all the Day4 action online on their apps and website. Mitchell Starc Surpasses Wasim Akram To Take Most Wickets By a Visiting Pacer On Sri Lankan Soil, Achieves Feat During SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025.

SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 Day 4

Let the Lankan adventure begin! 🌴🏏 🇦🇺 or 🇱🇰 👉 who'll seize the early advantage on Day 1️⃣ of the 1st #SLvAUS Test? 🤔#SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/lMUtqqjCpv — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 28, 2025

