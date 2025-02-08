Australia national cricket team continued their domination on Day 2 with Steve Smith and Alex Carey slamming tons in the ongoing SL vs AUS 2nd Test, and will continue to pile runs, when Day 3 resumes on February 8. The Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test 2025 will start at 10 am IST (Indian standard Time), which is being played at Galle Stadium. Official broadcasters for SL vs AUS 2025 are Sony Sports Network and will provide live telecast viewing options on Sony Sports 5 TV channels. Fans can switch to Sony Liv or FanCode to catch live streaming viewing options for the SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 and find all the Day 3 action online on their respective apps and website. Alex Carey Becomes Second Australian Wicket-Keeper After Adam Gilchrist To Slam Hundred in Asia, Achieves Feat During SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025.

SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 Day 3 Live

1st Test: Australia 🇦🇺 ✅ 2nd Test: ? 🤔 Can 🇱🇰 rise to the occasion and level the 2-match series? 👀 #SonySportsNetwork #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/AdESpksL5r — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) February 5, 2025

