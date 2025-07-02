After clinching the Test series, 0-1, Sri Lanka will look to get off to a winning start in the three-match ODI tourney as well against Bangladesh, when both teams clash in SL vs BAN 1st ODI 2025 on July 2. The SL vs BAN 1st ODI 2025 will be played at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, and start at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). In India, Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025, and fans can find viewing options for SL vs BAN 1st ODI 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch SL vs BAN 1st ODI 2025 live streaming on SonyLIV and also on the FanCode app and website. But for that, a subscription (SonyLIV) or a match/tour pass (FanCode) would be needed.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2025 Live Streaming

A Month-Long Cricketing Blast Begins! 💥🏏 Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka on their turf, and it’s payback time! Watch #SLvBAN LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺 pic.twitter.com/ri0e3Hc6PB — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) June 16, 2025

