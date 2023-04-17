Sri Lanka are playing against Ireland in the 1st Test of a two-match series. The match will take place at Galle Stadium, Galle and the action of day 2 has begun at 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of Sri Lanka vs Ireland series and they will provide a live telecast of this match in India. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland 1st Test 2023 Live on Sony Sports Network

Day two in Galle ⌚️ Can Ireland make early inroads in the morning session?#SLvIRE Scorecard: https://t.co/M1j0HCKtut pic.twitter.com/LEI7uym1ro — ICC (@ICC) April 17, 2023

